Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Black Friday's best wireless headphone deal with free shipping

Don't waste $140 to $160 on Apple AirPods this holiday shopping season! There are better wireless earbuds available, and they're on sale for a fraction of the cost of their Apple competitors. The Sound & Sonic true wireless earphones can improve your call quality and elevate your music, and they're on sale for under $50.

Complete with noise cancellation and the latest in Bluetooth technology, and weighing in at only 0.14 ounces, this is my favorite audio deal this Black Friday. The charging case also is identical to that of the Apple AirPods and about the size of a pack of dental floss. It will charge your truly wireless Bluetooth headphones when you're on the go, no outlet required!

Features of the Sound & Sonic SS-WBHC-WT Wireless Earbuds:

Works with both Apple and Android devices (and all versions of the iPhone)

Bluetooth 4.2c Connectivity for a state-of-the-art reliable connection

Improved noise cancellation

Elevates call quality and music streaming

Makes movies, music and calls sound more realistic

Weighted perfectly for use at the gym, hiking, biking and running

Takes only 90 minutes to fully charge

Charge carrying case can charge the headphones five times without needing an outlet

Ultra-light design at 0.14 ounces

Guaranteed lowest price and Black Friday doorbuster pricing

Click the play button to see these headphones in action!

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Black Friday's best wireless headphone deal with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

BE SURE TO ALSO CHECK OUT THESE BLACK FRIDAY AUDIO DEALS!

Noise-cancelling headphones: $100 off top-rated Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

Wireless speaker: $23 off indestructible Bluetooth stereo speakers with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $26.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA