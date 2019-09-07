Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep Pillow with free shipping

I'm asked every so often to find deals on MyPillow. Today I want to put a better alternative in your hands. My focus today also happens to be the best-selling pillow of the previous quarter and one of the biggest deals you'll see for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

MyPillow has been at the center of a lawsuit alleging that its advertising was false and misleading. It also has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Today, I decided to re-explore a less controversial, firm and supportive pillow that stays cool and is currently the most popular pillow I've ever featured with our viewers.

Rather than wait for the Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep to sell out in seconds when it drops as a lightning deal on Prime Day (and don't worry it will appear on my lists), you can score the same pillow at a lower price right now.

Did you know a pillow is supposed to be replaced every 36 months? And even if you change your pillows, how hot are they? Pillows need to provide better support and they should not need a flipping to stay cool. A cool gel center in the brand-new top-selling Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep pillows gets the job done thanks to smart technology.

A lack of sleep can impact productivity and cause premature aging, heart disease and a decrease in overall quality of life. A better night's sleep is crucial and sometimes a pillow upgrade can make that world of difference.

Click the play button to watch me tear open two of the best pillows on the market and compare them.

Features of the Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep Comfort Pillow:

Pillow constantly stays cool while offering full support to help you sleep.

Designed to promote deep restorative sleep.

Reduces night-time perspiration.

Cradles the head and neck to ease stress and spine strain.

Can help anyone with sleep apnea or snoring issues sleep better.

Anti-mold, anti-mildew, anti-dust and hypo-allergenic.

Top pillow we've tested at its lowest-recorded price.

Lower than Prime Day pricing available in stock right now!

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

***Buy two or more and the price drops to $49.99

***Price will be slightly higher if you buy from Amazon on Prime Day

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. Matt Granite is not authorized to speak on behalf on Amazon nor are any of these recommendations made on behalf of the company. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





