Cyber Monday expected to have much bigger turnout than Black Friday this year

While many headed out to the stores this Black Friday, millions more are expected to shop online come Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a weekend full of deals, more will surface for Cyber Monday and more people are expected to participate.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) said that when compared to last year, they expect about 2 million more people to shop through Thanksgiving weekend.

"This year is a little bit different because, you know, you'll have some shoppers who will be shopping in person, and a lot of shoppers will be shopping online," said Shanka Venkatesh, director of research at the Center for Retail at Texas A&M.

Of the 158 million people expected to shop this weekend, the NRF predicts about 62 million will shop on Cyber Monday. This will be one of the biggest shopping days of the week.

"We will see how much Cyber Monday trumps Black Friday," said Shankar. "Typically, you expect it to be a couple of billion dollars more than Black Friday sales this year. We're expecting anywhere between 11 to $12 billion."

Massive retailers like Target and Walmart have given sneak peeks into their Cyber Monday deals, with Target making it a two-day event starting Sunday. Furthermore, the retailers announced that some deals will continue throughout the first week of December.

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include online access for Walmart+ members to gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X.

With millions shopping online, this is your reminder to keep your guard up.

Scammers and hackers will be browsing the web. If a deal is too good to be true, make sure it's real.