Brand new H-E-B location on South Congress opens

This highly-anticipated South Austin location is part of more than $200 million in H-E-B projects.

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B officially opened its newest store, the Oaks at Slaughter H-E-B at 8801 S Congress Ave location, near the corner of Slaughter Lane and I-35 in South Austin.

H-E-B officials said the location's modern design is accented by a colorful facade and canopy of windows that allows large amounts of natural light to flow throughout the building. To protect the existing landscape and embrace the natural surroundings, H-E-B saved and relocated native trees and several decades-old Heritage Oak trees throughout the property.

“I’m honored to serve our south Austin community with this new and innovative store,” said Flores. “This is one of the highlights of my career with H-E-B. Along with all our Partners, we’re committed to make this store a shining beacon for the city and we look forward to providing an outstanding shopping experience with the best H-E-B has to offer.”

Other amenities include:

A wide selection of organic foods and expansive Healthy Living department

Blooms floral area

Expanded beer and wine department

Cheese shop

Bakery with Tortilleria

Full-service meat market and seafood counter

Sushiya with poke options

Large dinner tonight selection with meal simple offerings, fresh sushi and cooking connection demos

Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining.

Ample self-checkout area with self-checkout options

In celebration of this grand opening, H-E-B has made commitments totaling nearly $70,000 to local nonprofit organizations and surrounding schools.

H-E-B donated $50,000 to Treefolks for a new watering truck to support tree planting and restoration projects across Central Texas. River City Youth Foundation will receive $3,000 in support to help with youth programming surrounding wellness, college and career readiness, according to H-E-B. Nearby schools — Akins High School, Paredes Middle School, and Blazier, Casey, Kocurek, and Williams elementary schools — will also receive $15,000 in gift cards to support back to school efforts. H-E-B also said it donated $20,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank to support the creation of food boxes, which will be delivered through the MetroAccess service, coordinated by Capital Metro Transportation Authority and distributed by Central Texas Food Bank at drive-thru mobile food pantries across Central Texas.