Cedar Park Regional Medical Center approved as Texas Enterprise Zone

“Even during this hard and dizzy time, Cedar Park is growing and expanding," said Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale. " This Enterprise Zone Project allows Cedar Park Regional Medical Center to receive State sales tax funds as an incentive on purchased materials used to expand the hospital. These State incentives help meet our residents’ needs by growing one of our target sectors—healthcare. This is a big deal for our community.”

According to the City, the designation will contribute to the development and investment plans for the area. This zone's creation allows for the City and medical center to help create an economic and social environment to attract the investment of private resources.

“We are very thankful for this designation. It will allow for the development of new healthcare services and positions to meet the needs of our community. We truly value our relationship with the City of Cedar Park and their nomination for the Texas Enterprise Zone," said Cedar Park Regional Medical Center CEO Bo Beaudry.