CapMetro launches new 'Amp Card' to help with riding fares

The card is designed to provide savings for frequent riders and those below the federal poverty level.

AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two years of development, CapMetro has unveiled the Amp Card.

The card, which comes both as a physical card and through CapMetro's new app, is designed to cap fares for frequent CapMetro riders,

The card was designed as a mechanism to allow customers a cost break that would allow them to pay less than they typically would for daily or monthly passes.

The transportation provider found that more than 70% of its customers are below the 200% poverty level, which equates to around a $60,000 per year salary for a family of four. They also found that many of their customers buy one ride at a time as opposed to a daily or monthly pass.

“They just don't have the money to lay out there for a full monthly pass, but they do have change in their pocket. They do have some dollars, and so they need to ride our service. They're dependent on it, and so they're just paying as they go," said Catherine Walker, the executive vice president, chief financial and risk officer for CapMetro.

However, by not purchasing a daily or monthly pass, customers can actually end up spending even more than what those passes would have cost.

"They're just riding the bus in the morning and maybe right in the afternoon or again in the evening, at which point they would have been better served just buying a daily pass,” Walker said.

CapMetro also launched Equifare, a service aiming reduce the costs of fares and passes by about 20% for those who qualify. People can only qualify for Equifare if either their household income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, or if they're enrolled in one or more social service programs.

"Instead of a local bus fare being $1.25, it's now $1 for those individuals, so that's a 20% discount,” Walker said.

Even though it may seem like just a few cents, those savings can mean quite a bit to those families that need them.

“This could start to add up, you know, this could add up to more groceries in their grocery cart,” Walker said.

The new CapMetro app is currently available for download, and you can pick up a physical Amp Card at the CapMetro Transit Store on West Ninth Street. Equifare applications are also now open online.

