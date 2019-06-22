HOUSTON — The downtown Houston skyscraper commonly called JPMorgan Chase Tower and the adjacent Chase Center building reportedly are being sold in a deal that could be worth $627 million.

Industry publication Real Estate Alert reports that New York-based private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and Houston-based real estate firm Hines have agreed to buy the 2.1 million-square-foot complex. Real Estate Alert's sources estimate the deal would be worth around $300 per square foot. Cerberus reportedly would own a 90 percent stake, with Hines owning the other 10 percent.

If the deal closes at that value, it would be Houston's second-largest office building sale ever in terms of total dollar value, behind Toronto, Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management's purchase of the 4.2 million-square-foot Houston Center complex in December 2017, per Real Estate Alert. That deal was worth $855 million, or $198 per square foot, according to the report.

A Hines spokesman declined to comment on the Real Estate Alert report.

Hines developed and manages both buildings, which were designed by New York-based I.M. Pei & Partners. The tower, at 600 Travis St., was completed in 1982 for Texas Commerce Bancshares and is the tallest building in Texas at 75 stories. The five-sided, polished gray granite structure is more than 1.68 million square feet and includes 22,237 square feet of retail space, per Hines' website. Although still often called the JPMorgan Chase Tower, the New York-based bank actually moved its offices from the building over a decade ago and closed its branch there at the end of 2018.

Rafik Hariri, a billionaire business tycoon and former prime minister of Lebanon, bought the tower in the 1980s in a joint venture with Hines and later assumed full ownership, according to Real Estate Alert and other sources. Operating under the name Prime Asset Management, an investment vehicle for the family of the late Hariri still owns the tower and bought Chase Center in 2009.

Chase Center, at 601 Travis St., is 20 floors and 407,896 square feet and was renovated in 2011, per Hines' website. It features a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, a 280-seat auditorium and 12 floors of parking.

The Harris County Appraisal District values the 600 Travis land and skyscraper at nearly $477.38 million and the 601 Travis land and building at nearly $60.99 million. Prime Asset Management secured $450 million in financing to recapitalize the two buildings in 2016.

