SXSW, Alamo Drafthouse, UT Austin among venues receiving millions in SBA grants

AUSTIN, Texas — The Small Business Association has released the list of businesses that have received Restaurant Revitalization Funds.
It shows 6,400 Texas businesses have received $1.6 billion in aid. The average amount awarded was $283,000.
Money from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant shows Alamo Drafthouse was awarded $18 million. SXSW was awarded $8 million.
Here's a look at what some other well-known Austin venues and organizations received:
- Antone's Holdings LLC - $697,257
- Austin Symphony Ochestra Inc. - $509,150
- Austin Theatre Alliance - $4,154,818
- Ballet Austin Inc. - $2,135,039
- Blanton Museum of Art - $526,495
- C3 Management LLC - $2,294,801
- Esther's Follies Inc. - $816,439
- Film Society of Austin - $214,503
- Messina Touring Group LLC - $8,350,500
- Stubb's Austin Restaurant Co. - $5,018,896
- The Parish Austin LLC - $286,909
- The University of Texas at Austin - $9,205,546
- Violet Crown Cinema Austin LLC - $1,277,928
- VORTEX Repertory Company - $504,910
- Zachary Scott Theatre Center - $2,665,060
