SXSW, Alamo Drafthouse, UT Austin among venues receiving millions in SBA grants

AUSTIN, Texas — The Small Business Association has released the list of businesses that have received Restaurant Revitalization Funds.

It shows 6,400 Texas businesses have received $1.6 billion in aid. The average amount awarded was $283,000.

Money from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant shows Alamo Drafthouse was awarded $18 million. SXSW was awarded $8 million.

Here's a look at what some other well-known Austin venues and organizations received:

Antone's Holdings LLC - $697,257

Austin Symphony Ochestra Inc. - $509,150

Austin Theatre Alliance - $4,154,818

Ballet Austin Inc. - $2,135,039

Blanton Museum of Art - $526,495

C3 Management LLC - $2,294,801

Esther's Follies Inc. - $816,439

Film Society of Austin - $214,503

Messina Touring Group LLC - $8,350,500

Stubb's Austin Restaurant Co. - $5,018,896

The Parish Austin LLC - $286,909

The University of Texas at Austin - $9,205,546

Violet Crown Cinema Austin LLC - $1,277,928

VORTEX Repertory Company - $504,910

Zachary Scott Theatre Center - $2,665,060

