(STATESMAN) -- Social media giant Facebook Inc. plans to add to its Austin presence by leasing an entire new office tower at the Domain, according to multiple local real estate industry sources.

Facebook will lease all of Domain 12, a 17-story office building under construction at the Domain mixed-use project in North Austin, according to commercial real estate brokers who spoke to the American-Statesman on the condition of anonymity.

Facebook currently occupies three floors in Domain 8, another office building at the Domain, and has offices in downtown Austin, where it employs about 700 people.

It’s unclear how many workers Facebook might be planning to add in Austin. Facebook executives declined to comment. “We don’t have anything to share at this time,” Kyle Gerstenschlager, a Facebook spokesman, said via email.

Domain 12 is being developed by Dallas-based TIER REIT and Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group.

TIER REIT and Endeavor declined to confirm that Facebook would be the tenant for Domain 12, citing confidentiality agreements. TIER REIT issued a statement conforming only that it has completed a lease deal “with a Fortune 100 company” for the entire building, which will be about 320,000 square feet. The building, which will be the tallest at the Domain to date, is due to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, the statement said.

>> TO VIEW THE ENTIRE ARTICLE, VISIT THE AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN HERE

© 2018 KVUE-TV