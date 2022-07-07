Three Austin founders chosen for Google's Latino startup fund

Each of the chosen founders will receive $100,000.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The first-ever Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund chose 50 recipients Monday morning, including three from Austin and nine total from Texas.

The fund of $5 million "provides promising U.S. Latino-led startups non-equity cash awards to help fuel their businesses," according to a Monday release. Each of the 50 chosen founders, located all across the country, will receive $100,000 for advancing and expanding their businesses.

The select 50 will also receive mentorship from experts, complimentary mental health therapy and hands-on Google support and programming.

Austin's three chosen founders include HANDSOME, Kiss & Tell and Lena Health. HANDSOME is a beauty- and barber-focused app for the purpose of education and career. Kiss & Tell is a "marketplace and private social network" aimed at streamlining wedding and gathering organization through group booking. Lena Health features a digital concierge that can handle tasks such as scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions.

"As a Native American and Latina founder, imposter syndrome is a nearly crippling hurdle to overcome, especially when you're inserting yourself into an industry where only 0.4% of venture capital goes to Latina female founders,” HANDSOME founder April Dominguez said in a statement. “Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund is the antithesis of imposter syndrome. It brings validation, community and belonging. HANDSOME’s mission is to bring equal career opportunities for women in this industry, as well as to be a leader in diversity. This support from Google for Startups allows us to put fuel on that fire and to continue pouring into the advancement of inclusion in our industry.”

Other Texas founder recipients are located in El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.

Google announced the select group at the UnidoUS Annual Conference in San Antonio. The event's website describes the conference as a way for Latino business leaders, advocates, allies and more to "come together to tackle topics that affect the more than 62 million Latinos across the country."