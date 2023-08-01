New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree

Susie Vybiral will receive $25,000 to support her mission of transforming rooms and lives of more children across the nation.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree.

Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.

For the last 17 years, L’Oréal Paris has given women who uplift their communities through service the honored title of being a "Woman of Worth." The campaign, which selects 10 women and provides each one with a $20,000 grant, was inspired by the brand's tagline "Because You're Worth It."

Due to all of Vybiral's work with her non-profit, the CEO was nominated for the the campaign and received a $20,000 grant alongside the nine other honorees. After the nomination, an online public vote took place across the country in November.

"I asked everyone I've ever met in my life, including the whole entire airplane, every time I got on a plane to go anywhere at, to vote for me every day in November," said Vybiral.

Once the voting period ended, Vybiral was announced as the winning nominee for 2022 on Dec. 1 at the 17th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at The Ebell of Los Angeles. As the winning nominee, Vybiral received an additional $25,000 to support her mission of Room Transformations for children who have faced sexual and physical abuse, trafficking, sextortion and more.

"Not only are we able to transform the rooms and lives of more children across the nation. We're actually shining a spotlight on the epidemic that is child abuse. That is what L'Oréal Paris is doing for this global epidemic," said Vybiral.

Room Redux has chapters across the nation and aims to transform at least one child's room every month. With the grant money from L'Oréal Paris, the non-profit can now focus on transforming more than one child's room a month, allowing more children to be helped.

"We put down new flooring, we paint the walls, we put new light fixtures, new décor, new furniture, new bedding, all of those things. Each Room Transformation ranges between $2,000 to $2,500, which is really nothing when you're talking about transforming the life of a child who's been abused," said Vybiral.

On Jan. 28, Room Redux has six Room Transformations occurring in four different cities, including in Texas.

During the annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, Vybiral was presented her award by Katherine Langford, actress and brand ambassador. The Room Reudux CEO said from the beginning, L'Oréal told her she is part of the L'Oréal Paris family forever.

"It's interesting because I've always said since I started Redux, I've said children deserve a fresh start. They deserve to know that they are worthy. They are worth it. So it's absolutely a perfect pairing that we align perfectly with L'Oréal Paris because that's their tagline, because you're worth it," said Vybiral.

Room Redux is always looking for recurring donors, sponsors and community members that want to contribute to Room Transformations monetarily or donate furniture across the country. The non-profit also offers ways for national companies and retailers to get involved and help on their website.

