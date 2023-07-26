Nashville-based junk removal service takes talents to Austin to help Central Texans in need

It's a simple mission, as clients call for the removal of their unwanted goods and the service sorts through the items to deliver the best ones to those in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — A company out of Nashville is planting roots in Austin, making it their mission to help families in need.

The company, called Junkdrop, is working to make sure unwanted items don't all go to waste, and local nonprofits are ready to work with them.

Usually, junk removal services take things like furniture, appliances and clothes to a landfill. But JunkDrop is reimagining home cleanouts.

"The reusable stuff we store and then partner with local charities that give us a list of people that need stuff," said Walter Hindman, CEO of JunkDrop. "This isn't one of those things where we move, we get trucks and then we go on to the next city in six months. We want to set up firm roots in this city and actually have a relationship with the recipients."

It's a simple mission, according to Hindman: clients call for the removal of their unwanted goods and the service sorts through the items, making sure whatever is delivered is in good condition.

"The good thing for the client is we, a lot of times, post the donations on our social media so the clients can see, 'Hey, that dresser that's been in my family for 30 years is actually now in the home of someone that actually can use it and more enjoy it,'" Hindman said.

Local nonprofit leaders, like Sheila Joseph with Front Steps, said a service like Junkdrop is crucial for them as they house Central Texans.

"We don't want them to have to think about furniture. So we are providing all of the furniture and appliances that they need in each of the homes," Joseph said.

Joseph said this continues to be a huge help and knowing that more services like JunkDrop are here in Austin is a blessing.

"Providing resources for an issue that is so prevalent throughout the nation, and they're coming to Austin to help us, it brings great joy," Joseph said.

Hindman said by going in and setting up the furniture in these homes, it allows both the movers and the residents to form a deeper connection.

"We're lucky enough that we actually get to have the interaction and then talk to people that need it. And it's always fun," Hindman said.

Showing that all these items, that some may think of as trash, can be turned into treasure and help the community.

Junkdrop is still accepting applicants to work for them as well. If you are interested, or would like to use them for a removal service, click here.

