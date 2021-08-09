Keep Austin Local: West Pecan Coffee and Beer

Enjoy specialty coffee, craft beer, wine, pastries and sandwiches while supporting this Pflugerville business!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by West Pecan Coffee and Beer, a Pflugerville spot that’s been around for three years.

West Pecan Coffee and Beer is owned by husband and wife duo Josh and Mary Foss, who wanted to share their love of coffee, beer and a comfortable spot to hang out.

They saw a need for a locally owned, sit-down coffee shop in Pflugerville, so they took the opportunity to create one.

Foss said they are known for specialty coffee and an inviting atmosphere, saying, “We have a space for people to connect, whether that’s with work, another person, a book or reconnecting with themselves.”

West Pecan Coffee makes all of its syrups and pastries in-house. Its menu has a variety of options, including the Pecan Sunrise (oat milk latte with pecan, bourbon and orange zest reduction) and the Everything Nice Latte (vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar latte with milk of choice).

They recently started roasting their own coffee as well. Customers can have their coffee shipped directly to them.

You can find West Pecan Coffee and Beer at 100 West Pecan St. in Pflugerville or online here.

