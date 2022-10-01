Keep Austin Local: Turquoise Trading Post offers jewelry, pottery, crafts and gifts

Find beautiful Native American jewelry and goods from New Mexico while supporting local.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Turquoise Trading Post, a business that’s been around for 27 years and features the largest selection of Native American jewelry in Texas, according to owner Jim Williamson.

It also carries pueblo pottery, Zuni fetish carvings, Navajo artifacts, kachinas, drums, flutes and weavings.

Williamson grew up in southern New Mexico. He said his family vacationed in the northern part of the state, and he would go to Taos and Santa Fe to visit the jewelry shops and art galleries.

Williamson said he started Turquoise Trading Post with the help of a Navajo friend that was living with him. They began in a 1,000-square-foot space. Now, they have a 3,600-square-foot space filled with merchandise.

The focus of the store is the jewelry. When they first opened, they had 12 rings, and now they have more than 2,000.

The employees at Turquoise Trading Post are quick to help people find what they want and the style they are looking for. They love to inform customers on where their jewelry is from and are quick to answer any questions.

Williamson said local support is everything for them, saying, “We would have been out of business in 2020 if we relied on tourist or convention traffic. Our customers have provided wonderful support during this ongoing COVID epidemic.”

You can find Turquoise Trading Post at 6103 Burnet Road or online here.

PHOTOS: Turquoise Trading Post 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15