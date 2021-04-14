x
Keep Austin Local

Keep Austin Local: Tribe Comics and Games

Find Marvel, Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer, Star Wars and more while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by Tribe Comics and Games, which has been in Austin since 2008. There are comic books, board games, role-playing games and miniatures. There is a section for new comic books, a Star Wars area, Dungeons and Dragons, and more.

Before the pandemic, Tribe Comics and Games hosted different themed game nights, but has stopped those due to COVID-19 precautions.

The owner, Eric Burke, said it’s a lot quieter in the store without the game nights. He said they closed their doors for about a month when the pandemic started, and he’s thankful for those that have continued to support them.

If you’re looking for a specific comic, give them a call. Burke said they will write customer names down and hold the comic for a week.

Tribe Comics and Games is located at 3005 South Lamar Blvd. #D113 and on Facebook, Instagram or online here.

