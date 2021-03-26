Keep Austin Local: The Hive coffee shop and beer garden

Hang out at this family-friendly South Austin spot while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Friday, KVUE stopped by The Hive, a family-friendly South Austin spot.

The Hive has been open since 2017. Its goal is to be a family-friendly “neighborhood sweet spot” with something for everyone. They offer coffee, tea, beer, wine, food, music, games, a playground and they're dog friendly.

Owner Shelly Weiser said when the pandemic first hit, The Hive had to lay off all its staff so they could collect unemployment and stay safe at home. They turned their coffee shop/beer garden into a small market where the community could buy toilet paper, produce and milk. They also developed an online curbside ordering system.

Weiser said everyone at The Hive is so thankful that they were able to persevere and make it safely to the other side.

Pre-pandemic, the coffee shop/beer garden would have live kid’s music every Saturday morning. Now, they are gearing back up to have events at their location.

On Saturday, March 27, they will have The Groundwork Music Orchestra performing and they will have $3 mimosas. There will be a record release party in the evening for Gaila Lynne as well.

The Hive also has many other events coming up. They’ve been chosen to be one of the 10 satellite locations for the Statesman Cap 10K race, they’ll have a two-day vendor market on Easter weekend and Mother’s Day weekend and they’ll host a crawfish boil on April 25.

You can find The Hive at 10542 Manchaca Road in Austin.