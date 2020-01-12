Check out this locally-owned toy store that started business in 1978.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by Terra Toys, a local toy store that has been in business since 1978. The store began with the owners making handcrafted wooden toys.

Now, they have more than 12,000 square feet of toys made from around the world.

RELATED:

The pandemic caused the store to become curbside-only from April to October. They reopened to the public on Nov. 1. After 42 years of being purely a brick-and-mortar store, COVID-19 was the catalyst that drove them to open an online store.

PHOTOS: Keep Austin Local: Terra Toys 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Terra Toys offers toys for all ages, including educational toys, stuffed animals, dolls, horses, puppets and more. They also continue to make toys in their woodshop in the back of the store. Their staff is trained to help customers with their needs, offering their knowledge and recommendations.

As of Nov. 30, the store is limiting capacity and has set hours for each type of customer. Elderly and immunocompromised shoppers can visit the store early. Adults-only hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all ages are welcome from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a daily basis.