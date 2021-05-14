Keep Austin Local: T&C Sports

Get your kids involved in group activities while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Friday, KVUE stopped by T&C Sports, which has been around since 1974 and is a local nonprofit that offers seven different youth sports.

T&C Sports relies on registration fees and donations. It was unable to have basketball and volleyball in 2020, which was a financial hit for it.

It is known for offering a place for kids to not only learn about sports, but what it means to be on a team, have good sportsmanship and build friendships.

T&C Sports' mission is to give kids the opportunity to build good character traits and healthy habits through team sports. It believes every kid should play regardless of need, so it also offers financial assistance.

It added brand new futsal courts, and this summer it is offering a futsal league, where registration is currently open. It'll also be offering half-day multisport camps through the summer. Registration for fall sports will begin in June.

You can find T&C Sports at 9100 Meadowheath Dr. or online here.

PHOTOS: T&C Sports 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8