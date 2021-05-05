Keep Austin Local: Stay While Coffee

Try a cereal milk latte while supporting local at this spot in East Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by Stay While Coffee, a Latina- and LGBTQ-owned spot in The Little Gay Shop in East Austin.

Stay While Coffee was founded in February of 2020 as a pop-up coffee cart for events, businesses and weddings. As they were about to launch, the pandemic hit, causing a halt to those events. The coffee shop pivoted from pop-ups to delivering cold brew and at-home latte kits to people’s doorsteps.

The owner, Danielle Garcia said, “It was tough starting a business in COVID times, let alone pivoting to a brick-and-mortar coffee shop, but both businesses that occupy the space have precautionary measures to keep customers socially distanced and safe.”

The shop has plenty of sanitizer and only allows four people in at a time.

Garcia said, “We’ve been very lucky that the community now more than ever needs a queer space where they can be supported while also supporting queer artists and entrepreneurs.”

Stay While Coffee is known for its crafted espresso drinks, cold brew and a cereal milk latte, which has Captain Crunch-infused milk.

You can find Stay While Coffee at 828 Airport Blvd.

