Keep Austin Local: Slow North natural goods store

Buy all-natural goods while also supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by Slow North, a shop in North Austin that provides all-natural botanical goods that are locally made.

Slow North started in 2015 as a side hustle for Michelle Simmons, as she was on her maternity leave. She wanted to detox her home of chemicals and decided to start hand-pouring candles using only essential oils. From there, she started going to small pop-up markets and the business began to grow.

The store has candles and has also expanded to much more natural products. It has home goods, beauty and wellness products, paper goods, and carries items from other makers.

Slow North also offers workshops and events including soy candle making, a floral wreath workshop, botanical gift tag workshop and more.

You can also book a private small group for a candle-making experience as well.

Find Slow North at 2700 W. Anderson Lane, Suite 410, or online here.

