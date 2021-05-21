Keep Austin Local: Reunion Barbershop

Get a fade, straight razor shave or a simple haircut while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Friday, KVUE stopped by Reunion Barbershop, a newer spot in Austin that opened only 21 days before the pandemic caused businesses to shut down. The barbershop remained closed for 12 weeks and switched to an online-only model. The shop manager, Alithea Collins, said they “survived from the support of our clients who bought gift cards, made donations and bought products online.”

Reunion Barbershop was able to reopen in June of 2020 with strict COVID-19 protocols to create a safe and trusting environment for the community. They specialize in fades, straight razor shaves and beard services. They’ll cut any length of hair, but they don’t do any services with color.

On the walls of the shop and in every corner, you can find art, plants, earrings and goods by local creators. Reunion Barbershop features these local artists at no cost to them.

On June 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will have a Haircuts and Headshots event. The proceeds will go directly to their friend who is battling cancer. To join in on that event, call to book your appointment.

The employees at Reunion Barbershop want the community to know they are an all-inclusive, community-oriented barbershop that believes that kindness can change the world.

You can find them at 9112 Anderson Mill Road #A600 or online here.

