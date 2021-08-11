Keep Austin Local: Modern Redux antique store

Find great mid-century modern furniture and home décor while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Modern Redux, a North Austin spot that has mid-century modern furniture, lighting, art and pottery.

Co-owner Kelly Locker was into mid-century modern furniture at a young age thanks to his aunt and uncle. He had two previous store fronts.

Modern Redux has been around since 2017 and has a store full of unique finds.

The store was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locker said, “Both my partner and I had all but exhausted our savings and had our cash invested in inventory when everything came to a sudden halt.”

They decided to fast track their focus to an online presence. Locker also said they are still unable to pay themselves salaries, but are grateful to still be around.

The owners want people to know they have a huge collection of beautiful European ceramics at all price points that will make excellent gifts.

You can find Modern Redux at 8120 Research Blvd., #108, or online here.

