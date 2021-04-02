Keep Austin Local: Hoover's Cooking offers 'good Texas cooking'

Show some love to this East Austin restaurant that’s been around for 22 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

KVUE stopped by Hoover’s Cooking on Wednesday.

They've been around for 22 years in East Austin cooking up foods like meatloaf, chicken-fried steak and barbecue chicken. Their website says they have “honest-to-goodness good Texas cooking.”

Hoover's Cooking, like other businesses, has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's lost a large chunk of its dine-in business. To change things up, it's introduced “Hoover’s in a Hurry,” which offers grab-and-go or heat-and-serve options.

Hoover’s has also been collaborating with other local businesses to create new products including popcorn, coffee and ice cream.

The owner, Hoover Alexander, said the goal for those collaborations was to try to help highlight other businesses during this time.