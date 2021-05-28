Keep Austin Local: Fallout Theater

After 58 weeks closed, this comedy spot is happy to be open again.

On Friday, KVUE stopped by Fallout Theater, a comedy venue showcasing improv, standup and sketch comedy. The theater was closed for 58 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the theater is back open offering Friday and Saturday night shows. It will also be introducing Thursday programming in late June.

Owner Arielle LaGuette said, “I think folks have come to know that Fallout has a vibe that makes everyone feel welcome, where they can see the best of improv, stand-up and one-of-a-kind shows any day of the week. We’re excited to get back to that point as we slowly reopen.”

Fallout Theater recommends the shows for ages 18 and up due to mature content. Currently, tickets are only sold online and in pairs. A pair of tickets cost $40. All guests are required to wear a mask, and the venue is at a limited capacity. To see a list of shows, click here.

The theater also offers comedy classes, including improv and sketch comedy trainings multiple times per week. To see a list of classes available, click here.

Fallout Theater is located at 616 Lavaca St., or online here.