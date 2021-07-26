Keep Austin Local: Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory in Cedar Park

Try delicious chocolate while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory in Cedar Park. The shop has been in Cedar Park since 2018 after owner Carlos Galarza, his wife, Isabel, and their three daughters left their 200-acre plantation in Ecuador to move to Central Texas.

On the walls at the Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory are photos from the owner’s cacao plantation, showing customers where the chocolate comes from and the process from farm to factory. The employees are eager to share the chocolate-making process with any customers interested.

You can find chocolate bars, barks, truffles and chocolate-covered fruit. Their chocolate bars offer different cacao percentages, depending on customer preference. The truffle flavors include coffee, passionfruit, raspberry, mint, coconut and cognac.

You can find Ecuadorian Chocolate at 251 N. Bell Blvd., Suite 110, Cedar Park.

PHOTOS: Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory

