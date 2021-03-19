Keep Austin Local: Dream Bakery

Get a gluten-free treat or custom cake while supporting local.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

KVUE stopped by Dream Bakery to learn about its history and food options.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the bakery lost 80% of its revenue overnight. It had cake orders, but with no events happening, those orders were canceled. The owner of the bakery, Karen Fry, decided they would switch up how they do business. They offered milk and eggs to those who needed, started offering take-and-bake options, ended their dine-in availability and began curbside orders.

Dream Bakery was first opened in 2004, and Fry took over in 2016. Fry has celiac disease and has been gluten-free since she was a baby.

The bakery offers gluten-free treats like cinnamon rolls, cookies, croissants, cupcakes and more. It also offers low carb, keto-friendly treat options.

Customers can order custom cakes that are not gluten-free as well. Those cakes are made in a separate kitchen to avoid cross-contamination.

Fry said she is incredibly grateful for the support of the community, and adds that the bakery would not have remained open if that support didn’t exist.

You can find Dream Bakery on Instagram, Facebook, online or at 2013 Wells Branch Pkwy., Unit 109.