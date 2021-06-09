Keep Austin Local: Cypress Grill in southwest Austin

Stop by for some Cajun and New Orleans food while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Monday, KVUE stopped by Cypress Grill, a South Austin restaurant known for its Cajun and New Orleans food.

Cypress Grill has been around since August of 2002. The owner, John Haug, worked in restaurants while attending the University of Texas and decided to start a restaurant with the food of his home state, Louisiana.

On the menu you can find shrimp and grits, gumbo, fried and grilled fish, po-boys and muffalettas. Their best selling item is the crawfish eggrolls with Louisiana crawfish tails, cheddar jack and zesty jalapenos in a crispy egg roll rapper. They also have a full bar, which features their barrel-aged old fashioned and a hurricane.

Haug said many Louisiana natives are the many regulars, which he takes as a huge compliment. Haug adds they are just a friendly neighborhood restaurant with lots of personality and food.

In November, the restaurant will be closed for about six weeks to do kitchen remodeling and to build a sidewalk structure to improve indoor dining.

Their biggest event each year is their Mardi Gras party. That party will take place on March 1, 2022.

You can find Cypress Grill at 4404 West William Cannon, Suite L or online here.

