Keep Austin Local: Counter Culture offering 'house-made comfort food'

Try out some delicious vegan food in East Austin while supporting local!

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

On Friday, KVUE stopped by Counter Culture in East Austin.

The restaurant started out as a food trailer in 2009 and moved into its brick-and-mortar location in 2012. The COVID-19 pandemic caused Counter Culture to close for five weeks. The restaurant also pivoted to to-go only. It revised its entire menu as well. As for revenue, the restaurant dropped to 40% of its normal sales and lost half of its staff.

Counter Culture remains closed indoors, but the patio is open and has been since October.

The owner and hands-on kitchen cook, Sue Davis, said the food is “house-made comfort food.” They use real ingredients and vegetables from local farms whenever possible. They are entirely vegan for customer health, the planet and animals. They also reuse, recycle or compost over 95% of their daily trash.

Davis said they are proud to be offering healthy food at an affordable price. Their menu items include Asian BBQ seitan skewers, buffalo mac and cheeze balls, BBQ jackfruit quesadillas and more.

You can find Counter Culture at 2337 East Cesar Chavez St., or online here.

