Keep Austin Local: Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Get your holiday shopping done while supporting local artists.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by the Blue Genie Art Bazaar, where you can find handmade, high-quality and unique items and artwork. The bazaar has jewelry, paintings, clothing, ceramics and so much more.

The bazaar is celebrating 20 years this year, offering items from about 125 mostly local artists. But, of course, this year looks a little bit different.

The bazaar encourages shoppers to make reservations ahead of time. Walk-ups are welcome but you will have to wait if the bazaar is at capacity. When you arrive, you can check-in and get hand sanitizer and a sanitized basket to shop. The bazaar has also made its aisles larger to allow for social distancing.

This year, Blue Genie Art Bazaar is offering alternate shopping experiences for those that would rather not shop in person. You can shop online and have your items delivered, or you can pick up your items. You can also use a personal shopper "genie" to find items for you or you can virtually shop via Zoom.

Find Blue Genie Art Bazaar at 6100 Airport Blvd. in Austin.