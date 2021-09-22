Keep Austin Local: Assistance League of Georgetown Area Thrift Shop

Find clothing, furniture, accessories and more while supporting this local nonprofit!

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE wants to help “Keep Austin Local” by highlighting the local businesses, events and people that make Austin special.

On Wednesday, KVUE stopped by The Assistance League of Georgetown Area Thrift Shop. The thrift shop was opened in 2002 and is the organization’s leading fundraiser.

The thrift shop had to shut down mid-March, and when it reopened, it limited its hours to Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This week, the Assistance League of Georgetown Area was recognized by Mayor Josh Schroeder. Sept. 20 is now “Assistance League of Georgetown Area Day,” celebrating its community service.

When people shop at the thrift shop they support the Assistance League’s philanthropies, which are all focused on transforming the lives of children and adults through community programs.

You can find the thrift shop at 900 North Austin Ave. in Georgetown or online here.

