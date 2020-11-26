Keep Austin Local : Patchouli Joe's Books and Indulgences

Start your holiday shopping by supporting this local bookstore.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by Patchouli Joe's Books and Indulgences, a local book store in Leander owned by Joe and Diane Mayes.

The married couple met in Germany on an Air Force Base in 1977. Forty years later, they found each other through Facebook, and 14 months after reconnecting, they were married and moved to Leander. They opened their bookstore Labor Day Weekend of 2019 and say it was a hard year to start off in, but they are thankful to have made it this far.

In March, they had to shut their doors for a little while, but did not have to let any of their staff go. When they reopened, they pivoted by making online ordering and curbside options available. The store requires masks and only allows 10 people inside at a time.

At Patchouli Joe's, you can find an assortment of different books with different genres including well-known popular authors and local authors, as well. The staff is always ready to offer a recommendation and throughout the stores you can see the staff "Patchouli Picks," books each staff member recommends.

They also have a kids section called the "Patchouli Patch" that features children's books, stuffed animals and small chairs to make young ones feel comfortable reading. Beyond books, the store offers local coffee, candles, bumper stickers, keychains and more.

If you want to stop by Patchouli Joe's you can find them at 106 West Willis St. Suite B, Leander, TX 78641.