Keep Austin Local: Crema Bakery and Cafe

Learn about this South Austin spot where you can enjoy coffee, cakes, pastries and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help keep Austin local by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This time, KVUE stopped by Crema Bakery and Cafe, a South Austin spot that has been open for seven-and-a-half years.

The owner, Jessica Tomberline, told KVUE they were getting ready to open a new location, but unfortunately were not able to due to the pandemic. COVID-19 also forced the bakery to pause on selling their wholesale items.

For a while, the bakery and cafe was only open for outdoor seating, but now they have opened back up, allowing visitors the option to enjoy their food and drinks inside.

If you stop in, you'll be greeted by a nice staff an a wide variety of baked goods including cheesecake, cupcakes, cookies, croissants, brownies and more. They also have coffee, lattes, and macchiatos, and they make their own homemade syrup.

Tomberline said she grew up baking, learning recipes from family and baking banana bread with her grandfather.

If you're looking for pies, cakes, cupcakes, or any other baked good for the holiday season, consider supporting local. Just remember to place your order in advance.

You can find Crema Bakery and Cafe at 9001 Brodie Lane Ste B3, in between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane.