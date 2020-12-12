Keep Austin Local: Atown

Support local business while you shop for the holidays.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans have seen many businesses shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KVUE wants to help "Keep Austin Local" by highlighting small businesses that might need a little help.

This week, KVUE stopped by Atown, a store owned by locals and founded in 2011.

The store is very large and has multiple rooms. One room features top sellers, including Austin-centric items, masks and stickers. Another room has kid, baby, and mom options. One room has men’s items, and next to it is a room that has art, jewelry, wine glasses and candles. There’s also a room for women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and hats.

You can find an assortment of gifts for everyone in the family. They feature hundreds of products from local artists and designers.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down their foot traffic, but lately their online sales have picked up.

Shoppers can visit the store in person or online and can pick up their items curbside or have them shipped for free if the order is over $75. There’s also free gift wrapping with your purchase.

The employees are well-versed in their items and can help with shopping. They all wear aprons, so patrons know who to ask for help.

The store is located at 5502 Burnet Road.