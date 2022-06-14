Employees at San Antonio Starbucks successfully vote to unionize

This marks the third Texas store to unionize. Several other locations in San Antonio are working for a similar result.

SAN ANTONIO — Another Texas Starbucks brews up a victory to unionize.

On Tuesday, partners from a San Antonio store voted yes to organize the 410 and Vance Jackson café. They join a growing number of stores unionizing across the U.S., despite claiming pushback from the company.

The 410 and Vance Jackson Starbucks is the first to unionize in San Antonio, an outcome organizing committee member CJ Craig is relieved is over. The store was the first to petition in Texas.

“It’s a triumph, absolutely," he said. "Especially in the state of Texas.”

Partners first announced their intent to organize in February. Craig says partners received overwhelming support from customers but pushback from the company.

Starbucks has been accused of union-busting at locations across the country, which the company denies.

“We have been anticipating and looking out for the same kind of tactics to happen within our store while watching the tactics used against our partners across the whole nation,” Craig said.

The law firm representing the store partners Deats, Durst & Owens P.L.L.C says challenges to the union election can be filed over the next five business days. If no objections are made, the national labor relations board can certify the union. At that point, partners can begin negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement on pay, benefits, health, store safety and more.

The process could take a few weeks to a few months before an agreement is finalized.

In response to the vote, Starbucks sent us a letter from 2021 which talks about their 'commitment to each of you is that we will always stay true to our Mission and Values.' Additionally, they said 'as we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith' through email.

Craig doesn't believe this step will have a negative impact on customers.

"We only anticipate the customer experience improving as a result of us having an equal seat at the bargaining table,” he said.

This marks the third Texas store to unionize. Craig hopes this is only the beginning for stores in the state.

“We are here for the partners of San Antonio and Texas as a whole," he said.