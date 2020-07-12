COVID-19 shuts down another Austin small business

Hempton's Retro Threads closing after nearly five years in business.

AUSTIN, Texas — The pandemic has claimed another Austin small business.

The shop specializes in vintage clothing, jewelry, handbags and more.

Store stylist, Gwen Stacy, said COVID-19 has had a devastating ripple effect on the economy.

"It's definitely hurting, people are staying home on top of people not having people to spend because they've been laid off, they just don't have anywhere to go so they don't want to come and shop," Stacy said.

Hempton's is having a final sale. Their last day is Dec. 31.

