COTA hosting job fair for seasonal workers, other Austin businesses

The job fair is on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is hosting a job fair to help Austin employers staff their businesses and give an opportunity for seasonal jobs to Central Texans.

The job fair is on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Media Center at Circuit of the Americas.

COTA officials said Austin companies of any industry and any size are invited to attend the job fair. Businesses interested in attending the job fair should email jobfair@thecircuit.com by Tuesday, Aug. 10.

For those seeking jobs, COTA officials said to bring several copies of resumes to give potential employers.

COTA will also be looking to hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers for its 2021 event season, which includes the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, the Peppermint Parkway holiday extravaganza, concerts and more.

Here are some of the positions COTA will be offering:

Entertainment event staff

Premium hospitality staff

Supervisors

Suite attendants

For more information, visit www.thecircuit/job-fair.