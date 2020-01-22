SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Saturday, the Centerpoint Station Restaurant and Boutique in San Marcos will be auctioning off its contents after it closed in late December.

The store was first opened by Garland Warren and remained a San Marcos staple for the following 25 years under the leadership of his daughter, her brother and the store's long-time manager.

Warren was a collector of porcelain signs and country store advertising and his collections were stored at the Centerpoint Station. His collection of old signs and antiques will be among some of the contents auctioned off.

The collections will be auctioned off by the Burley Auction Gallery, which is based in New Braunfels, on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Examples of what will be offered at the auction can be found online at Burley Auction's website.

