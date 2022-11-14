Austin Startup Week returns in-person this week

The week-long expo of free events returns in-person to help provide resources for those looking to start a business.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Startup Week kicks off Monday to provide resources to those wanting to start companies and expand their network.

The concept behind the week-long event is that anyone who is trying to get their business off the ground can take part in these free events and learn something new from Nov. 14-18.

This is the first time Austin Startup Week is back in-person since the pandemic started in March 2020. The 2022 event will be the 12th year of the event, so the organizers are providing 12 educational "tracks" for participants to partake in.

The events will include activities like workshops on how to get certain things done, in addition to educational sessions that offer knowledge on fundraising and marketing. These events will be located all across Austin and are free to attend.

Additionally, there will be plenty of opportunities for participants to network with other business owners. The co-founder of Austin Startup Week Jacqueline Hughes says that networking is very important when starting a new business.

"Being a founder is very lonely and it's hard when starting a company is hard. And I think just having those connections with other members of the community to lean on, to know that they're not alone," said Hughes. "You know, I think we live in like a weird time timeline right now. And so, you know, it's not just startup founders. It's anyone working in tech. It's tough out there. And so we want to make sure that people find the community."

Many of the educational sessions will take place at Capital Factory.

"It's essential that when you're a founder that you have support, and you have a network to lean on. And that's one thing that we do exceptionally well in Austin. All around the city, there's different organizations that are highlighted here during Austin Startup Week that are supporting first-time founders, second-time, third-time, 10th-time founders who are looking to create something brand new in this world. And that is the magic that you see during Austin's Startup Week and Capital Factory," said Capital Factory Director of Strategic Partnerships Carley Deardorff.

Anyone in the area looking to learn is invited to attend. You can find their full schedule of events and a link to register online here.