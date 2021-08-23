Austin's ZACH Theatre working to rebuild staff, reimbursing employees for lost pandemic wages

The theater was awarded $2.6 million through a Shuttered Venue Operators grant.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to funds courtesy of a Shuttered Venue Operators (SVOG) grant, Austin's ZACH Theatre has announced growth in staffing.

According to the theater, ZACH made an investment in its employees with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. About 56% of its current staff is now made up of new hires, re-hires or employees that transitioned back to full-time.

Additionally, after 10-25% salary cuts organization-wide, 100% of employees who received a cut during the pandemic will have their lost wages reimbursed.

"ZACH played an integral role, in partnership with Texas legislators and other prominent industry peers, to ensure regional theaters were included in SVOG grant allocations," the theater said in a press release. "The SVOG was designed to assist live entertainment venues financially recover from the effects of the pandemic. Awards were granted by looking at 45% of the venues' earned revenue from FY2019, showing at least a 25% total revenue loss between 2019 and 2020. ZACH was awarded $2.6 million based on their 2019 earned revenue."

ZACH partnered with the KARDIA Advisory Group in its process of deciding what to do with the funds. The theater plans to continue working with the group over the next year to create a long-term plan for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Inclusion and diversity are ZACH core values and hallmarks of our work on stage. As we rebuild post-pandemic, we have the extraordinary opportunity to create more equity and inclusion in the designer and production teams hired for the plays and musicals we create,” said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “As we hire new staff and attract new trustees, there is a renewed commitment to root out our blind spots and put our resources – money, talent, and time – into doing what it takes to build an anti-racist, inclusive culture that makes ZACH better. We believe hiring a professional to lead us in these efforts means the work will be focused, objective and more fruitful than trying to take it on ourselves.”

ZACH recently announced its lineup for the 2021-22 season, including a five-show mainstage series.