Austin-Round Rock ranks first in state for metro area median salary growth

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock metro area saw a growth of 9.40% for median salary wage from 2019 to 2021, according to the ADP Research Institute.

The increase makes Austin-Round Rock the number one metro area in Texas for salary growth rates, the study says. In second place sits San Antonio-New Braunfels at 5.8%, then Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land at 5.07% and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at 4.55%.

The national average median salary wage growth is 6.77%.

Breaking down the Austin-Round Rock numbers further, the report said the area experienced a low-end salary growth of 11.57% between 2019 and 2021 and a top 5% earner salary growth of 14.01% during the same years.

The ADP Research Institute looked at 26 million worker records in conducting its study. The report noted that the growth rates come "as workers deal with rising cost of living and are impacted by high inflation."