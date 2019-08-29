AUSTIN, Texas — There's always a lot going on in Central Texas, and that's especially true during Labor Day Weekend!

So, we decided to make your life easier by compiling a list of our favorite things you can check out this holiday weekend.

Here goes!

College football is back with the Texas Longhorns taking on Louisiana Tech in their home opener. This is the second year for Bevo Boulevard, a tailgating scene that features live music, food trucks and vendor tents. New to the tailgate this year is "Smokey's Midway," which will feature games with prizes, interactive attractions and State Fair-type food. The Midway will serve as a bridge to connect Bevo Boulevard and "Longhorn City Limits," which is the pre-game concert. This weekend, Jack Ingram will be headlining.

Showcasing the best in improv, sketch and stand-up, the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival is Austin's longest-running comedy festival! It's also a 501(C)(3) nonprofit. The event started on Tuesday, August 27 and will continue through Monday with shows happening at different venues across Austin. Ticket prices vary dependent on the selected show.

This sale started back in 1977 and is Austin's oldest and biggest vintage event. It's happening at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. It costs $7 to get in, and kids 12 and under are free. You can also pay $12 to be an early shopper on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Mobile Loaves and Fishes is hosting a free movie night at their Community First! Village! On Friday, August 30 is a screening of "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope." On Saturday, there is a ticketed double-feature screening of "Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" and "Episode VI - Return of the Jedi." Saturday's event costs $15 to $25 and will feature a live choreographed lightsaber battle, raffle items and a "Star Wars"-themed menu.

A great event for kids! Happening Saturday, August 31 in Boerne, this event will have food trucks, face painting, a playground, a giant slip 'n' slide with a kiddie splash area, a water balloon fight and live music. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets for anyone ages 13 and up cost $13 at the gate. It's recommended to bring extra clothes and shoes for the kids. There's also a full bar, draft beer garden and non-alcohol drinks. No outside food or drinks are allowed.

Happening August 30 through September 1 at the Palmer Events Center, this event will feature an artist showcase, tattoo appointments on-site, art vendors, a free photo booth, food and drinks and a professional photographer for tattoo artists. You can purchase a one-day or three-day ticket.

Happening August 31 in Bertram, this event features barbecue, a pageant, live music, a parade, a bake-off, a street dance and more. The Oatmeal Festival began in 1978 as a spoof of the many chili cook-offs that take place in Texas and is now celebrating its 42nd year.

