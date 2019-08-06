AUSTIN, Texas — When you think Salvation Army, you probably don't think about doughnuts.

But it turns out the Salvation Army is the reason we celebrate National Doughnut Day on the first Friday of June each year.

"The Salvation Army has a 102-year tradition with Doughnut Day," said Corey Leith, with the Salvation Army. "It all started in World War I, 1917 in France. The Salvation Army had doughnut lassies, Salvation Army women, serve doughnuts to the soldiers fighting the war."

Leith said the soldiers would request doughnuts as comfort food on the front lines.

Today, Leith said he hopes people realize the deeper meaning of the day.

"It’s just a way that we honor the men and women that have served our country," said Leith. "So money donated to the Salvation Army on Doughnut Day goes through wrap-around service, which includes veteran assistance in Austin."

