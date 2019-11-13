AUSTIN, Texas — Aging is inevitable, but who says we can't try our best to slow down the process?

In the past, anti-aging techniques meant surgery, invasive incisions and long recovery times. But that's no longer the case. We paid a visit to Just Jill Beauty and Wellness off North Lamar to look at a couple of procedures that offer promising results.

June 22, 2009 – that was the day when everything changed for Jill Ventimiglia.

"I got hit by a drunk driver and it just completely changed my whole life," she said.

Ventimiglia, who was a Los Angeles makeup artist at the time, nearly died and subsequently went through what she calls the worst depression of her life.

"I got my dog Stella who is a PTSD dog who helps me here at this spa," added Ventimiglia.

But out of tragedy came clarity. Ventimiglia found her calling.

"You reevaluate your life and I really knew that I wanted to help people," Ventimiglia said.

Ventimiglia moved closer to her family in Austin and become an aesthetician, eventually opening up her own medical spa, Just Jill Beauty and Wellness.

"I knew that I wanted to help people," she added.

People like Nickie, who's spent nearly half her life suffering from acne scarring, found the help she needed.

"There are some days where you just don't want to leave the house it was so bad," said Nickie. She does a procedure called micro-needling at Just Jill.

"It's literally the only thing that you can do now to repair the skin besides plastic surgery. It's all the rage now " said Ventimiglia.

Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure that involves puncturing the skin with tiny sterile needles.

"It forces the body to induce collagen elastin to heal itself which in turn tightens the skin," she added.

After monthly visits to Jill, Nickie's scarring started fading. Two years later, it's all but gone.

"I like to call it my preventative maintenance for my face," Nickie added.

Maya is another customer who's seen visible improvements.

"I had very unbalanced skin tone and I really felt like I needed to wear a lot of makeup, foundation to kind of even out my skin," Maya told us.

Maya attributes her natural glow to microcurrent – a treatment that uses small amounts of electricity to tighten the muscles in your skin. Think of it as exercise for your face.

"There's gloves where you can do like a facial massage where the current is going into the skin," Ventimiglia said. "You put the clips on the collagen mask and the current is running through the mask, erasing fine lines and wrinkles."

It is important to note, neither of these two procedures are quick fixes. But Jill said results do come and they're worth it.

We suggest you check with your doctor before you do any type of procedure.

Just Jill also offers all kinds of peels and facials, makeup, yoga, wellness coaching and nutrition.

