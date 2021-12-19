Austin doctor says don't abandon good habits this holiday season

Chief medical officer for Medicare and Retirement of UnitedHealthcare in Texas says a healthy holiday lifestyle can help make it through the stressful, holiday rush.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the holiday season in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the mental health of both adults and children.

Typically, holidays are dubbed as "the most wonderful time of the year," but in reality, it can be the most stressful time of the year for some.

When stress does pop up, it can contribute to health problems like headaches, high blood pressure and anxiety.

Dr. Ken Adams, chief medical officer for Medicare and Retirement of UnitedHealthcare in Texas, told KVUE a key way to manage stress is not abandoning the good habits you've made throughout the year.

"Eat nutrient-dense foods. You don't think about this much, but if you're going to a party, if you're hungry when you show up, you're going to graze for four or five hours on these high-carb, snacky foods," said Adams. "Eat some turkey at lunch or some type of meat with low fat ... because going overboard can add stress and guilt and why start out 2022 that way?"

It's also encouraged to stick to your normal sleeping schedule throughout the holiday months and stay active.

Dr. Adams adds a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic was the expansion of Telehealth. This can be a tool to seek online, professional help without the discomfort of being noticed in a doctor's office. Telehealth is available virtually and from the comfort of your home.

"Most insurance plans have some form of Telehealth that can address certain issues. It's really important to utilize those membership advantages to your insurance plan," said Adams.

Health providers encourage heading into the holidays with a plan for how to handle stress. It could end up being the best gift to give yourself and loved ones.