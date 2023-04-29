Local company 'Waterboy' quenching Austinites thirst

Co-founders of Austin-based Waterboy Mike Xhaxho and Connor Saeli created weekend and athletic recovery products to keep Central Texans hydrated.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin weather heats up, we’re all taking every opportunity to soak up some sun, whether it be rooftop drinks, a boat day on Lake Travis, attending a concert or festival or another fun outdoor activity.

But if you're sweating, drinking or having a good time, are you staying hydrated and recovering properly? Co-founders of Austin-based Waterboy Mike Xhaxho and Connor Saeli are wanting to help with that.

Their mission is to create a hydration formula that truly addressed all their needs, packed with ingredients that actually work.

Waterboy products are powered by a blend of key ingredients, including electrolytes, vitamins (B12 and Vitamin C), amino acids and natural extracts.

"When people take hydration products it's for fun instances in their life, but a lot of companies are overly serious. We wanted it to be playful, and there's a little bit of 'inspo' from the movie, but yeah, that's where the name came," said Xhaxho.

Waterboy’s Weekend Recovery formula contains three times as many electrolytes as competitors, natural ginger extract for nausea, l-theanine to soothe anxiety and vitamins B12 (510%) and C (501%) to help with fatigue.

"The Weekend Recovery is good, so if you have a rough night out, which leads to a rough morning – perfect for that. We have our sports product too, just great for workout recovery or even during as well," said Saeli.

Their Athletic Recovery formula contains five times as many electrolytes as traditional sports drinks, l-glutamine for muscle recovery and higher levels of vitamins B12 (1,000%) and C (100%) for energy. Waterboy’s hydration and recovery packets have zero sugar, are each 10 calories and, according to Xhaxho and Saeli, will help you feel better, faster.

Together, the duo has grown the Waterboy brand to $10 million in two years without outside funding, by using social media such as TikTok and Instagram.

Waterboy is sold exclusively on its website and starts at $24.99 for a 12-pack.

