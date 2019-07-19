Ryan Giancola of North Carolina and some friends were approached by a woman while they were on the beach. She made a request to them for her husband. Giancola described the exchange on social media in a post that has since gone viral.

"Yesterday an elderly lady came up to us at the beach and asked if we could help fulfill her husband's wish to ride a wave one last time. She said that he is suffering from dementia and most likely has a year to live. What an amazing experience and on my birthday none the less!" - @Giancola_ryan on Twitter. (North Carolina)