AUSTIN, Texas — According to the University of Texas Athletics, the Longhorns are partnering with the Austin Disaster Relief Network in an effort to provide aid to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

The partners will host a supply drive starting on Sept. 20 with the Texas vs. Texas A&M volleyball match.

The drive at the Sept. 20 match will go from 4:45 to 7:00 p.m. at Gregory Gym Plaza and UT student athletes will be there to collect donations.

Donations will also be accepted from Sept. 23 through 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North End Zone Lobby at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

Supplies being requested include non-perishable foods, baby supplies, bedding, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

