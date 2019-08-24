Editor's note: The video and photo above feature Central Texas parks that are not necessarily National Park Service sites.

The National Park Service (NPS) turns 103 on Sunday, August 25 – and to celebrate, they're giving visitors a gift by waiving entrance fees at all NPS sites across the country!

The NPS was established on August 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Organic Act into law.

The NPS includes a whopping 419 sites covering more than 85 million acres across the U.S. In addition to 61 national parks, it also includes national seashores, monuments, historical parks and more.

Sunday, August 25 is one of only five fee-free days this year. The remaining days are Saturday, September 28 or "National Public Lands Day" and Monday, November 11, Veterans Day.

The NPS's "Find a Park" service lists the following NPS sites in Texas:

According to NPS, 318,211,833 people visited the national parks in 2018.

Of the over 400 NPS sites, NPS said in 2018 that only 115 charge entrance fees regularly, ranging from $5 to $35. The others don't have entrance fees.

