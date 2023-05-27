Austin running coach shares tips for 5K training

PJ Thompson, a local running coach, says joining a running group is one of the best ways to ease into marathon training.

All throughout the year, Austin hosts a number of different marathons, 5Ks and 10Ks for runners to participate in.

Whether you're a long-time runner or just starting out, it's important to train.

PJ Thompson, a local running coach, said it's all about having a positive mindset. For runners who are first starting out in their training, Thompson recommends slowly introducing your body to your new running schedule.

"You're kind of like almost shocking the system. Your body's like, 'What are you doing? Why are you either waking up early or why are you jumping on the treadmill every evening or weekend?' Whatever it looks like. So the first couple of weeks is like introducing your body to this and, you know, this new person, this new regimen schedule," said Thompson.

As your body adapts, Thompson said then it's time to incorporate strength training, mobility and stretching about eight weeks out to your race date. Also, consider joining a local running group. That way, you build a sense of community and have people to turn to for support.

"The number one thing I recommend for that newbie runner is to meet other runners, to run in groups and events, because you don't need to go full-fledged and pay for a run coach from day one, you know, not yet knowing if, let's say, running is particularly for you. I believe it's for everyone. But at the same time, you want to ease into it," said Thompson.

As far as recovery, after running in a marathon, Thompson said it's important to take some time off. That means not immediately getting back out there and training.

"It's OK to be on the couch or a chair for a few days. You do want to remain active. That means walking around, getting out and enjoying nature, the sunshine, but getting out and moving is the best thing you can continue to do immediately after a race, as your body just wants to kind of constrict after that," said Thompson.

