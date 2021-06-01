Tiff's Treats owners ask for help looking for very first customer from 1999

They are looking for a blond woman named Amy who bought cookies for her boyfriend in 1999 near UT Towers. She tipped $5.

AUSTIN, Texas — The owners of the Austin-based popular cookie store Tiff's Treats is asking for the public's help to find its very first customer, Amy, whom they want to supply with a year's worth of cookies.

In 1999, owners Tiff and Leon Chen started a small cookie shop out of their apartment near the University of Texas. The college couple put up fliers around campus ready for their big day, but three days went by without a single call.

"It was pretty embarrassing, but on the next day we had someone named Amy call us," Leon Chen said.

The blond college student called in and ordered cookies for her boyfriend and tipped the delivery guy $5.

The couple made those cookies in their UT Towers apartment and Leon Chen delivered them.

What she did not know when she called was that she was their very first customer who kicked off their business and changed their lives forever.

Now, on the 22nd anniversary of Tiff's Treats this month, they want to give Amy a year's supply of cookies if they can find her.

So far, multiple Amys reached out to the Chen family, but Leon Chen said none of them were the right one – a true Cinderella story, only with cookies!

"We are getting quite a few people saying 'I'm Amy. I was at UT at the time.' Then we come to a couple dead ends where they are like, 'Oh wait, I don't have a boyfriend,' or, 'I didn't live at towers,'" he said.

However, they are determined to find her.

"Amy, thank you for taking a chance on us for however you found us and giving us a reason to continue to do the business," said co-owner Tiff Chen.

If you believe you are the correct Amy who ordered cookies 22 years ago near UT Towers, Tiffany and Leon Chen ask you reach out to them on social media: @tiffstreats on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.